Arkansas outlasts Texas A&M, 87-80

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — At long last, Arkansas basketball took the floor against Texas A&M, a game that was twice postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Aggies.

A&M came out the gate fresh, almost like a team that had barely played for the last couple months. Hot shooting propelled the Aggies to a halftime lead, though a last-second layup from Moses Moody made it a small one at 41-38.

A&M built a larger lead over the first few minutes of the second half, before an Arkansas flurry gave the Hogs the lead by the under-8 timeout. From there, no one could pull away. Some late heroics from Moody and Justin Smith helped push the Hogs on top in the final minute, and the Razorbacks close the regular season with their 8th straight win, 11th straight SEC win. They will be the two-seed in the SEC Tournament