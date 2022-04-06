Arkansas forward Connor Vanover entering transfer portal

The junior center and Little Rock native becomes the third Razorback to announce they are transferring from the program.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A third Razorback has announced they are transferring from the men's basketball program.

Junior center Connor Vanover announced on his Instagram page Wednesday that he will be entering the transfer portal, saying in part "I will never forget my time here, and will always hold this place near to my heart."

Vanover becomes the third player from this past season's team to enter the portal, along with Chance Moore and KK Robinson.

Vanover started in 37 games in his two seasons in Fayetteville, transferring to Arkansas after spending his freshman year at California.

The Little Rock native, saw his play time decrease this past season however, playing in only 15 games, with his last one coming on January 18 against South Carolina.