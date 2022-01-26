Hogs battle past the Rebels to push their win streak to five.

OXFORD, Miss — On Wednesday, Arkansas took down Ole Miss, 64-55 to push its win streak to five games. With the road victory the Hogs sit 5-3 in SEC play.

The SEC's leading scorer, JD Notae, had seven of the Hogs first nine points.

The Hogs would commit nine first half turnovers but led 30-23 at halftime. Notae had a game high 14 points, while Jaylin Williams had nine.

The Razorback defense went into lockdown mode in the second half. After a Trey Wade three the Hogs had an eight point lead with the Rebels shooting just 37%.

8:35 | Up to 40% from deep. Wade and Notae in double figures.



Hogs: 48

Rebels: 40 pic.twitter.com/wkiTtxkREf — 6pm SEC Network 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 27, 2022

Williams continued to put up big numbers in the second half. His twelfth point of the night would give the Hogs their biggest lead, 51-40.

Notae would finish with a game high 25 points as Arkansas put the game out of reach. The Hogs have won five straight games and sit 5-3 in SEC play.