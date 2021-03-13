Arkansas falls in SEC semifinals

LSU outlasts Arkansas, 78-71

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Razorbacks came into the SEC Tournament as hot as anyone in the country. Arkansas hadn't lost since January, and took care of Mizzou in the quarterfinals. Saturday, it was on to the semifinals against LSU.

The Arkansas offense started as hot as you can be, and it was all on the shoulders of the freshman phenom himself, Moses Moody. Moody scored 16 of the Hogs first 20 points, outscoring the entire LSU team in the game's first seven minutes. But LSU held steady, withstanding the Moddy barrage and not letting the Hogs pull away. Arkansas ended the first half in an offensive rut, and LSU used a 14-1 run midway through the first to build a lead as large as 38-32 after a breakaway dunk. Things settled a bit, and the Hogs trailed by three at the half, 40-37.

Now, down at halftime hasn't meant much for the Hogs during this streak. in fact, the last time out against LSU, they came back from a halftime deficit to win. Sure enough, the Razorbacks came out of the locker room and immediately found some energy, tying the game at 40 after a Justin Smith layup and a Moody free throw. From there, things seesawed for a while, neither team building a lead larger than three for the ten minutes, until back to back Watford buckets put LSU up 59-52, a lead that would balloon as big as ten points.