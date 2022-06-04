The twin brothers become the second and third players to transfer to the Razorbacks in this cycle.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Eric Mussleman has struck in the transfer portal once again.

On Wednesday, Arkansas picked up commitments from Makhi and Makhel Mitchell, twin brothers who played the past two seasons at Rhode Island.

In the Mitchell twins, the Hogs add big bodies to the team, with Makhi listed at 6-foot-9, and Makhel listed at 6-foot-10.

Makhel used that big frame to be a force down low defensively for the Rams this past season, averaging 2.4 blocks per game, to go with 10.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

It's a block party for @RhodyMBB's Makhel Mitchell. 8⃣ blocks for the 6-foot-10 sophomore. pic.twitter.com/nNhwq0ePCJ — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 18, 2021

As for Makhi, he posted 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, while also adding an ability to shoot from outside, knocking down 30% of his three-point attempts this past season.

Makhi Mitchell with his first 3-point attempt of the season. He's up to seven points for @RhodyMBB. pic.twitter.com/dUvxcwkE5Q — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 17, 2021