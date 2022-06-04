FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Eric Mussleman has struck in the transfer portal once again.
On Wednesday, Arkansas picked up commitments from Makhi and Makhel Mitchell, twin brothers who played the past two seasons at Rhode Island.
In the Mitchell twins, the Hogs add big bodies to the team, with Makhi listed at 6-foot-9, and Makhel listed at 6-foot-10.
Makhel used that big frame to be a force down low defensively for the Rams this past season, averaging 2.4 blocks per game, to go with 10.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
As for Makhi, he posted 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, while also adding an ability to shoot from outside, knocking down 30% of his three-point attempts this past season.
The Mitchell brothers become the second and third transfers into the Arkansas program this cycle, joining former Missouri forward Trevon Brazile.