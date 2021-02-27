Arkansas storms back in the second half to win, 83-75

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On January 13th, Arkansas loss to LSU, part of four losses in five straight SEC games, a low point that had many worried about the rest of the season. A month and a half, things are a little different, as Arkansas takes care of the Tigers inside Bud Walton, 83-75, for the Razorbacks ninth-straight SEC win. The Hogs, simply put. are on fire.

It didn't start that way, as Arkansas quickly fell behind from the start, and a five point halftime deficit almost felt lucky. But once again, the Hogs proved their mettle in the second half, taking the lead less than five minutes in and never looking back, cruising to victory.

