Arkansas women fall to Utah in Round of 64

The Razorbacks season ends in Austin after 92-69 loss to Utes

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, the Arkansas women fell to Utah in the Round of 64, 92-69. The Hogs season comes to a end in Austin for the second straight year.

The Utes started the game on a 10-0 run and wouldn't look back. Utah took a 44-27 lead into halftime.

The Hogs would cut the Utah lead to as little as ten in the third quarter but it wouldn't get any closer.

Amber Ramirez had a game high 24 points in her final game as a Razorback. Makayla Daniels eclipsed 1000 career points in the loss. Daniels and Samara Spencer both finished with 18 points.

The Razorbacks shot just 14% from beyond the arc which has been the difference in most of the team's games this season. Utah outrebounded Arkansas by double-digits.