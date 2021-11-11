Arkansas women roll passed Tarleton State in season opener

Daniels leads Hogs with 15 points in first win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday night, the Arkansas women crushed Tarleton State, 85-33 to open up the season with a win. Makayla Daniels led the team with 15 points on the night.

Fort Smith native Jersey Wolfenbarger had ten points and five rebounds in her collegiate debut. Sasha Goforth had eight points and also had five boards.

The Hogs shot 47% from the field and had 31 points off turnovers. Arkansas had five players in double-figure scoring. The bench contributed 40 points in the victory.

Erynn Barnum and freshman Samara Spencer both had twelve points, while Elauna Eaton was right behind them with eleven.