8 Hogs bounce Mizzou in SEC Tournament quarterfinals

Arkansas tames Tigers, 70-64

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday night the #8 Arkansas men knocked off Missouri, 70-64 to move on to the SEC Tournament semifinals. The Hogs will take on the winner of LSU and Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon.

Jaylin Williams was once again not available for Arkansas.

Arkansas found themselves down 14-9 at the first timeout. Jalen Tate took an early seat with two quick fouls.

Arkansas started the game shooting 4-14 with 8 fouls and was down double-digits.

The Hogs would find their offensive rhythm, going on a 16-0 run to tie the game at 23. Fresh of his SEC sixth man of the year award JD Notae led Arkansas with 15 points.

The first half featured offensive runs by both teams. Missouri would take a 33-32 lead into the halftime.

More to come in this one. pic.twitter.com/QLDrBpDToC — SECN 6pm 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 13, 2021

Despite 17 turnovers, and two points from Moses Moody Arkansas retook the lead early in the second half.

Arkansas forced the Tigers into big time foul trouble. With eight minutes to play Mitchell Smith fouled out and Jeremiah Tilmon was on the bench with four.

Arkansas went on a 13-1 run and led 60-50 late in the game. Notae had 25 points in one of his best efforts of the season.

A Parker Braun three would cut the Arkansas lead to five with two minutes to play. Justin Smith fouled out with 1:48 to go.

With the lead down to three Notae would hit a huge shot as the shot clock expired. Arkansas would finish the game at the free throw line.

Notae's 27 points are the fourth most ever by a Razorback in an SEC Tournament game.