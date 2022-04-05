Au'Diese Toney declares for NBA Draft; hires an agent

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday, Arkansas senior Au'Diese Toney announced that he will enter the NBA Draft. Toney will hire an agent and forego his final year of eligibility.

Toney joins JD Notae and Jaylin Williams as the third Razorback to enter the draft. In his only season at Arkansas, Toney started all but three games and averaged 10.5 points and 5.2 rebounds.

“Growing up as a young athlete in the 256, it was always my dream to play the game of basketball on the biggest stage,” Toney wrote on Twitter. “I would like to thank God for allowing me the opportunity to compete at the highest collegiate level these last 4 years.”