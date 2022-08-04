Any rumors of Devo Davis transferring were stopped by Davis himself Friday night.
Davis announced on Twitter that he will be returning to Arkansas for his junior season.
The Jacksonville, Ark. native averaged 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.
Should Jaylin Williams remain declared for the NBA Draft and choose to not to return, Davis would be one of only two players from the the 2021-22 Razorbacks who saw any significant action in SEC and NCAA Tournament play to return for next season, along with Kamani Johnson.