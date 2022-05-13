Diamond Hogs comeback attempt falls short against #24 Vanderbilt

Arkansas erases five run deficit, but falls in extra innings to Commodores.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday, #4 Arkansas erased a five run deficit but fell to #24 Vanderbilt, 9-6.

The Hogs trailed 5-0 after three innings of play. Connor Noland allowed five earned runs in five innings of work.

Brady Slavens would begin the comeback effort with a solo home run in the fourth. Robert Moore and Slavens would hit back-to-back homers in the fifth to make it a one run ballgame. The Hogs would tie things up in the sixth.

The two teams would need extra innings tied at six. With two runners in scoring position on Enrique Bradfield Jr. hit a three run homer off Brady Tygart to finish off the Hogs.