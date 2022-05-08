Robinson joins Ethan Henderson as former Razorbacks to join the Aggies the last two offseasons.

Former Arkansas guard Khalen "KK" Robinson announced Sunday he will be transferring to Texas A&M.

Robinson becomes the second former Razorback to join the Aggies in as many offseasons, after Ethan Henderson made the move to College Station last season.

The Little Rock native and former 4-star appeared in just 30 games over two season for the Hogs, earning starts in two of those games at the beginning of this past season.