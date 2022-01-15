Hogs battle in Baton Rouge, pull out 65-58 upset over #12 LSU

Arkansas wins second consecutive conference game.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Hogs went to Baton Rouge without head coach Eric Musselman, who is at home recovering from shoulder surgery.

Muss was probably very happy with what he saw on his TV.

The short-handed Razorbacks went to the Bayou and knocked off No. 12 LSU, grinding out a 65-58 upset victory over the Tigers.

Arkansas trailed by eight late in the second half, but closed the game on a 17-2 run over the final 6:55 to claim the victory.

JD Notae led the way with 19 points, while Jaylin Williams finished with 11 points and the go-ahead three. Au'Diese Toney also finished in double figures with 12 points.

The first half wasn't the best offensive half, with each team grinding out the first twenty minutes.

LSU entered the halftime break with a 33-31 advantage. Arkansas only trailed by two despite shooting 0-for-7 from three in the opening half. That was thanks in large part to a gritty display, outrebounding LSU by five and outscoring them 13-7 in points off turnovers.

In fact, the biggest talking point from the half apart from the Hogs effort was the dental status of Devo Davis. Davis went up for a dunk late in the first half, and after a hard foul, appeared to hit his mouth on the floor on the fall, resulting in the loss of one of his front teeth.

LSU flagrant on @MrDevoBuckets, spits out the tooth and right back in next play@RazorbackMBB | #WPS 🐗🏀pic.twitter.com/imX9kclsV1 — Collin Wilson (@_Collin1) January 15, 2022

The Hogs continued to fight in the second half, but turnovers, an issue all season, plagued Arkansas again.

With nine minutes left, the Razorbacks committed their 16th turnover of the game, leading to a Tari Eason dunk that gave the Tigers their largest lead of the game at 56-48.