Hogs bounce back to roll past Elon 81-55

Arkansas snaps two-game losing streak.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas men's basketball snapped a two-game losing streak Tuesday, storming past Elon 81-55 at Bud Walton Arena.

Hogs head coach Eric Musselman made some tweaks to the starting lineup, giving Trey Wade and Jaxson Robinson the start, and both players took advantage.

Robinson provided a spark in the first half, connecting on three times from beyond the arc, en route to finishing with 14 points. Two of them came late in the first half, when Arkansas went on a 17-2 run to flip a three point deficit into a 38-26 lead at the break.

Wade, alongside Kamani Johnson, made an impact on the defensive end, with each of them totalling three blocks.

The Hogs blew the game open in the second half, with two quick Chris Lykes three-point field goals extending the lead to 19.

Lykes led all scorers with 21 points.

A large chunk of those came at the free throw line, where he went 12-for-12. That was an area of success all night for Arkansas, as they went 29-for-35 at the charity stripe, compared to Elon's 5-for-9. Johnson shot 9-for-13 from the free throw line, helping him finish with 15 points.

JD Notae was the fourth Razorback to finish in double figures scoring-wise, tallying 15 points.