x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Razorback Basketball

Hogs come up short against #17 Florida

Arkansas drops road game against a ranked Gators team
Credit: Florida Athletics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday, the Arkansas women's basketball team fell to #17 Florida, 76-67. The loss snaps the Hogs two game win streak and pushes the team back to .500 in SEC play. 

The Gators had an 18-13 lead after the first quarter with nine points off seven Arkansas turnovers. 

Despite shooting 55% in the half the Hogs were down 14 at halftime. SEC Freshman of the Week Samara Spencer had a team high ten points. Only four Razorbacks would score in the opening frame. 

The Gators would hold serve in the second half holding Arkansas to 8% shooting from beyond the arc.

Five Razorbacks finished in double-figures but the Hogs shot just 60% from the free throw line. Spencer finished with a game high 19 points, Sasha Goforth had 18.  

The Hogs will be back in action on Sunday when they host #20 Kentucky on senior day. 

RELATED: Strong second half propels Arkansas over Missouri 88-71

RELATED: Ramirez's game-winner lifts Hogs over Auburn 68-66

In Other News

HogHype: Party at the Palace!