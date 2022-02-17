Hogs come up short against #17 Florida

Arkansas drops road game against a ranked Gators team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday, the Arkansas women's basketball team fell to #17 Florida, 76-67. The loss snaps the Hogs two game win streak and pushes the team back to .500 in SEC play.

The Gators had an 18-13 lead after the first quarter with nine points off seven Arkansas turnovers.

Despite shooting 55% in the half the Hogs were down 14 at halftime. SEC Freshman of the Week Samara Spencer had a team high ten points. Only four Razorbacks would score in the opening frame.

The Gators would hold serve in the second half holding Arkansas to 8% shooting from beyond the arc.

Five Razorbacks finished in double-figures but the Hogs shot just 60% from the free throw line. Spencer finished with a game high 19 points, Sasha Goforth had 18.