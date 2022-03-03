Hogs cruise past rival LSU, 79-67 to advance in SEC Tournament

The Razorbacks came up big in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament, getting a comfortable win against rival LSU, 79-67.

TAMPA, Fla. — After waiting all week for the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, Arkansas men's basketball finally took the court in Tampa Friday afternoon. It was round three against LSU, with the Hogs sweeping the regular season series.

Arkansas got good news before tip, with the return of Au'Diese Toney to the starting lineup after missing the Tennessee game with a foot injury. Toney contributed right away, knocking down a three for the first bucket of the game.

The Hogs as a whole started hot, building a 12-4 lead less than five minutes in. Then came the scoring droughts. The Hogs went nine minutes without making a field goal, allowing LSU to take a lead, despite some cold shooting from the Tigers as well.

Arkansas fans were the dominant presence in the arena for this one, and finally got a chance to get going in the closing minute. A Stanley Umude put-back slam jump started a 6-0 Razorback run to close the half, punctuated by a Chris Lykes buzzer beater to send the Hogs into the half up 29-26.

Arkansas kept it going to start the second half, a quick 5-0 forcing a LSU timeout. That didn't stop Arkansas, who scored 19 straight before a LSU free throw stopped the run with Arkansas on top 42-27.

That lead was built despite JD Notae struggling mightily from the floor. You knew that wouldn't hold, and a quick 5-0 Notae-only run gave Arkansas a 16 point lead at the under-8 media timeout.

The Tigers would not go gentle into that good Florida afternoon. A three with 4:30 left made it a single-digit ballgame. Then came Chris Lykes. Seven straight points from the diminutive guard stretched the Hog lead back to 14.