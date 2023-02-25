Hogs' upset bid falls short against No. 2 Alabama

The Razorbacks let a nine-point halftime lead slip away in the final 20 minutes, falling on the road to Alabama.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It was a tale of two halves for the University of Arkansas men's basketball team against No. 2 Alabama.

The Razorbacks (19-10, 8-8 SEC), who led the Crimson Tide (25-4, 15-1) by nine points at the half, fell to Alabama 86-83 at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Saturday afternoon.

The nine-point halftime deficit was Alabama's second-largest of the season.

Freshman guard Nick Smith scored a game-high 24 points for the Razorbacks on 9-of-23 shooting with six rebounds and one assist, while junior guard Davonte Davis added 21 points and five rebounds.

Arkansas junior guard Ricky Council delivered 20 points and one rebound.