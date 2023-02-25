Hogs' upset bid falls short against No. 2 Alabama

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It was a tale of two halves for the University of Arkansas men's basketball team against No. 2 Alabama.
The Razorbacks (19-10, 8-8 SEC), who led the Crimson Tide (25-4, 15-1) by nine points at the half, fell to Alabama 86-83 at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Saturday afternoon.
The nine-point halftime deficit was Alabama's second-largest of the season.
Freshman guard Nick Smith scored a game-high 24 points for the Razorbacks on 9-of-23 shooting with six rebounds and one assist, while junior guard Davonte Davis added 21 points and five rebounds.
Arkansas junior guard Ricky Council delivered 20 points and one rebound.
The Hogs return to action on Tuesday at Tennessee. Coverage from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., begins at 8 p.m. Central on ESPN2.