Arkansas wraps up season opening homestand 3-0

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday night, #16 Arkansas scraped passed Northern Iowa 93-80. The Hogs finish their season opening homestand 3-0.

Northern Iowa scored its first twelve points courtesy of the three ball. Three point defense has been a point of emphasis for Arkansas.

The Panthers had a 12-5 lead at the first media timeout.

Devo Davis would start a quick 7-0 run to put Arkansas on top. Jaylin Williams continued to rack up the assists.

Chris Lykes would enter the game and immediately make an impact. The Miami transfer had eight points in his first four minutes. Northern Iowa though would hit its eighth three pointer to take a 26-23 lead with 8:21 to play in the first half.

We'd love an explanation on how @IAm_Lykesdat managed to finish this layup. pic.twitter.com/hENtzKaqZt — SECN+ 7pm 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 18, 2021

Arkansas would retake the lead thanks to a JD Notae three. Notae had five points during a Razorback 7-0 run.

2:10 | Hogs on a 7-0 run. Both teams shooting over 40% from deep.



Hogs: 36

Panthers: 34 pic.twitter.com/2WhIJb2Q57 — SECN+ 7pm 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 18, 2021

The Hogs would take a 40-38 lead into halftime. The Razorbacks were shooting 43% and Lykes had a team leading twelve points.

Arkansas led 47-46 at the under-16 media timeout. Lykes, Notae and Davis all found themselves in double figures. With 14:55 remaining in the half Davis was ejected from the game with a flagrant two.

With 12:14 to play Lykes would hit a three to put the Hogs up 60-55. He was up to 17 points on the night.

UNI's Trae Berhow would tie the game at 66 with 7:49 to play. Arkansas had no answer for the Panthers senior who had 20 points.

Au'Diese Toney would be the fourth Razorback in double-figures with the score tied at 72 with under five minutes to play.

Toney hit a three to make it 82-78 Arkansas with 1:54 left in the game. It was the 18th lead change of the game. Williams would finish off a 7-0 Razorback run and that would do it.

It's the first time Arkansas is 3-0 and ranked inside the AP Top 25 since 1998.

Lykes finished with 26 points, Notae had 18 while Williams had 11 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds