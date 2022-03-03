The 14th ranked Hogs now finish the regular season 13-5 in SEC play.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 14 Arkansas concluded the regular season with a 78-74 loss at No. 13 Tennessee on Saturday.

The Volunteers led wire to wire in the victory, with a hot shooting start helping Tennessee to a 50-29 lead at halftime.

Rick Barnes' squad opened the game 6-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc, and continued to shoot over 60% from downtown well into the second half.

Arkansas was without guard Au'Diese Toney due to injury, and was plagued in the first half by foul trouble to big man Jaylin Williams.

Stanley Umude was one of the few early bright spots for the Hogs, scoring the first eight points for Arkansas. He finished with 15 points.

Despite the sluggish start, the Razorbacks showed incredible fight in the second half.

Trailing 67-48 with 8:47 left, the Hogs went on a 20-6 run, with threes from JD Notae and Stanley Umude pulling Arkansas to within 5, 73-68.

Proceeding free throws from Notae pulled the Hogs to within 73-70. Notae finished with a team-high 20 points, but missed the potential game-tying free throw with under 10 seconds to go.

The loss means Arkansas finishes the regular season at 24-6 and 13-5 in SEC play.