x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Razorback Basketball

Hogs take down Catalan Elite in Barcelona

Arkansas grabs its second win in as many tries on Europe trip.

More Videos

BARCELONA, Spain — On Thursday the Arkansas basketball team's Europe trip moved to Barcelona where the Hogs knocked off Catalan Elite, 99-86. 

Next stop on the trip is Italy where the Hogs will be back in action at 12:30 Central time on Saturday. 

Credit: Arkansas Athletics

RELATED: Hogs crush Valencia Seleccion in opening game of Europe tour

RELATED: Arkansas football ranked #23 in USA Today coaches poll

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out