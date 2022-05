FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas sophomore Jaylin Williams has announced that he is staying in the NBA draft and not returning to the Razorbacks. Williams will forego his last two seasons of eligibility.

Williams was named to the SEC All Defensive team as well as first team All-SEC this season. The Fort Smith native averaged 10.9 points and 9.8 rebounds, while averaging a double-double in SEC play. Williams also led the country with 54 charges taken.