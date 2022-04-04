Jaylin Williams to enter NBA Draft; will not hire an agent

Williams can still return to Arkansas next season if he chooses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday, Jaylin Williams announced that he will enter the NBA Draft, but will not hire an agent. That means the Arkansas sophomore can return to the team next season if he chooses.

“I am announcing my intention to enter the 2022 NBA Draft process. However, I will not be hiring an agent to keep my eligibility with the University of Arkansas intact. I look forward to learning from the upcoming process, going through the interviews, gathering feedback and building relationships with NBA coaches and front office personnel.

Williams was named to the SEC All Defensive team as well as first team All-SEC this season. The Fort Smith native averaged 10.9 points and 9.8 rebounds, while averaging a double-double in SEC play. Williams also led the country with 54 charges taken

“My gratitude to Coach Musselman and the staff goes beyond words for helping me be in this position. I will keep all my options open and, after going through the process and talking with my family, my support group and the Arkansas coaching staff, I will make an informed decision when the appropriate time comes.”