Notae named to AP All-American 3rd Team

Notae becomes first Hog to become AP All-American since Bobby Portis

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday, Arkansas senior JD Notae was named to the AP All-American third team. Notae is the first Razorback to become an AP All-American since Bobby Portis in 2015.

Notae averaged over 18 points a game, which was good for second in the SEC. The Arkansas senior was one of the four SEC players named an AP All-American.

