Razorback Basketball

Notae named to AP All-American 3rd Team

Notae becomes first Hog to become AP All-American since Bobby Portis
Credit: AP
Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) drives past Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday, Arkansas senior JD Notae was named to the AP All-American third team. Notae is the first Razorback to become an AP All-American since Bobby Portis in 2015.

Notae averaged over 18 points a game, which was good for second in the SEC. The Arkansas senior was one of the four SEC players named an AP All-American. 

