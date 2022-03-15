Notae named to AP All-American 3rd Team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday, Arkansas senior JD Notae was named to the AP All-American third team. Notae is the first Razorback to become an AP All-American since Bobby Portis in 2015.
Notae averaged over 18 points a game, which was good for second in the SEC. The Arkansas senior was one of the four SEC players named an AP All-American.
