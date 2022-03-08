Notae and Williams Earn All-SEC Honors

JD Notae and Jaylin Williams were voted first team All-SEC by the league’s coaches

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — JD Notae and Jaylin Williams were voted first team All-SEC by the league’s coaches and Williams added SEC All-Defensive team honors, the Conference announced today.

Notae and Williams are the first pair of Razorbacks to be selected for the Coaches All-SEC first team since Scotty Thurman and Corliss Williamson accomplished the feat since the 1994 and 1995 seasons. (Note: Todd Day and Lee Mayberry were named first team All-SEC by the AP in 1992 and both were named the coaches All-SEC team – one team, 11 members.)

Notae, the 2021 National and SEC Sixth Man of the Year, was named honorable mention All-American by CollegeHoopsToday.com last week on the heels of being named the National and SEC Player of the Week. Last week, Notae was additionally named to the SEC Community Service team.

Williams, a two-time SEC Player of the Week honoree this season, joins Daniel Gafford (2019) and Le Mayberry (1992) are the only Razorbacks to be named first team All-SEC and selected to the SEC All-Defensive team.

This is the fifth straight year at least one Razorback has been named to the coaches All-SEC first team. Notae and Williams become the 12th and 13th Razorbacks to be selected first team All-SEC since joining the league in 1991-92. (Note: Arkansas has earned 17 total first team honors as Thurman was a three-time pick while Williamson and Ronnie Brewer were both two-time picks.)

Notae ranked second in the SEC in both overall scoring (18.87 ppg) and scoring in league games (19.71 ppg). He additionally ranked second in the SEC – 20th in the NCAA – in steals per game (2.17 avg.). Also, despite missing the SEC opener due to illness, Notae’s 335 points scored in SEC games is the fourth-best, single-season total in program history.

Notae is the only player in the SEC to rank among the league’s top 15 in scoring (2nd), steals (2nd), assists (12th) and defensive rebounds (15th). In fact, Notae is the only point guard on the defensive rebounding top 15 list and is one of just two players to rank among the SEC top 12 in scoring, assists, assist-to-turnover ratio and steals with Tennessee’s Kennedy Chandler. Notae led the team in scoring a team-best 16 times, led the team in assists a team-best 16 times, led the team in steals a team-best 17 times and was second on the team by leading the squad in rebounds four times and blocked shots nine times.

Williams ranked seventh in the NCAA (second in the SEC) in defensive rebounding (8.06), 22nd in the NCAA (second in the SEC) in total rebounds (9.6). and 22nd in the NCAA (second in the SEC) in double-doubles (12). Williams additionally shattered the school records for most rebounds in SEC games (183) and best rebounding average in SEC game (10.35) – the only Hog to average double-digit rebounds for an SEC season. Williams currently has 297 total rebounds to date which ranks sixth on the school’s single-season list and could finish as high as second (322 by Nick Davis with the leader being 349 by Derek Hood).

Williams added All-Defensive team honors as he ranked seventh in the SEC in blocked shots (1.16 avg.), 20th in steals (1.39 avg.) and taking a school-record 48 charges. Williams held Arkansas rank second in SEC games in scoring defense, field goal percentage defense and defensive rebounds per game.

2022 ALL-SEC HONORS (Coaches)

First Team

JD Notae, Arkansas

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Walker Kessler, Auburn

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Tari Eason, LSU

Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Second Team

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Darius Days, LSU

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team

Charles Bediako, Alabama

JD Davison, Alabama

Jabari Smith, Auburn

TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

Brandon Murray, LSU

Devin Carter, South Carolina

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team

Keon Ellis, Alabama

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Walker Kessler, Auburn

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn

Player of the Year: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jordan Wright, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Jabari Smith, Auburn

Sixth-Man of the Year: Tari Eason, LSU