Ramirez's game-winner lifts Hogs over Auburn 68-66

The senior guard's shot with 0.3 seconds gave her a game-high 30 points.
Credit: SEC Network

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It has been quite the week for Arkansas basketball teams playing against Auburn.

Two days after the men's team upset No. 1 Auburn in an overtime thriller, the women's team produced their own dramatic finish.

Senior guard Amber Ramirez hit a game-winning floater with 0.3 seconds left to push Arkansas past Auburn 68-66, and move the Hogs back to .500 in SEC play (5-5).

The shot capped a huge night for the senior from San Antonio, Texas. 

Ramirez tallied a game-high 30 points, including 22 points in the second half as Arkansas rallied from a 57-49 deficit with just over eight minutes to play.

Sasha Goforth (16 pts) and Emrie Ellis (11 pts) were the only other Hogs in double figures, as Arkansas was shor-thanded in this one.

Makayla Daniels remained out via injury, while Samara Spencer and Jersey Wolfenbarger were reportedly out due to Covid protocols.

Next up for Arkansas is a trip to Missouri on Sunday.

