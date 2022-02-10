Ramirez's game-winner lifts Hogs over Auburn 68-66

The senior guard's shot with 0.3 seconds gave her a game-high 30 points.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It has been quite the week for Arkansas basketball teams playing against Auburn.

Two days after the men's team upset No. 1 Auburn in an overtime thriller, the women's team produced their own dramatic finish.

Senior guard Amber Ramirez hit a game-winning floater with 0.3 seconds left to push Arkansas past Auburn 68-66, and move the Hogs back to .500 in SEC play (5-5).

The shot capped a huge night for the senior from San Antonio, Texas.

Ramirez tallied a game-high 30 points, including 22 points in the second half as Arkansas rallied from a 57-49 deficit with just over eight minutes to play.

Sasha Goforth (16 pts) and Emrie Ellis (11 pts) were the only other Hogs in double figures, as Arkansas was shor-thanded in this one.

Makayla Daniels remained out via injury, while Samara Spencer and Jersey Wolfenbarger were reportedly out due to Covid protocols.

No Samara Spencer or Jersey Wolfenbarger tonight for the Hogs (Covid protocols)...also no Makayla Daniels (knee). That's three starters out tonight against Auburn. Elauna Eaton will start for Arkansas, and expect Ashlyn Sage first off the bench. #WPS — Phil Elson (@PhilElsonPxP) February 11, 2022