Arkansas basketball returns to AP Top 25

Hogs sit at #23 after winning 8 of their last 9 games.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday, the Arkansas basketball team returned to the AP Top 25. The Hogs sit at number 23 after winning eight of their last nine games.

The Razorbacks will take on Missouri on Tuesday before returning home to Bud Walton Arena for a ranked matchup against number 16 Tennessee.

