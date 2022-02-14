x
Razorback Basketball

Arkansas basketball returns to AP Top 25

Hogs sit at #23 after winning 8 of their last 9 games.
Credit: AP
Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney (5) gets past Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) to score on a fast break during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday, the Arkansas basketball team returned to the AP Top 25. The Hogs sit at number 23 after winning eight of their last nine games.

The Razorbacks will take on Missouri on Tuesday before returning home to Bud Walton Arena for a ranked matchup against number 16 Tennessee. 

RELATED: Arkansas' nine-game win streak snapped as Hogs fall at Alabama

RELATED: Razorbacks take down #1 Auburn

