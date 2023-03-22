Want to watch the Razorbacks in Las Vegas? It'll cost you

Whether you're driving or flying over 1,000 miles from Arkansas to Las Vegas— seeing the Hogs in the Sweet 16 will be pretty pricey, and the cost continues rising.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball team is set to take on the University of Connecticut Huskies in the Sweet 16 on Thursday— but watching the game in person is more expensive than you'd think.

"It's usually a great destination, that's usually pretty affordable," Amber Robinson, owner of Picture Perfect Adventures, a travel agency, said.

As she explained, it's usually affordable but not when the Sweet 16 is in town.

If you've been planning to make that trip to Las Vegas to watch the Hogs play, you shouldn't expect to find anything cheap.

"I priced some different flights today for people, and literally it was from $750 all the way up to $1300," Robinson explained.

She also said that prices for flights are only going to go up, and that time is running out to catch one.

"Make the booking now, rather than decide three hours later," Robinson said. "That price could already have increased."

Of course, when you're in Vegas, you need a place to stay.

Robinson said that is also looking pricey, especially if you choose something on the Las Vegas Strip or within walking distance of T-Mobile Arena.

"When I look to do packages for people, for two people, you're looking at anywhere from $4500," Robinson said. "That's not even including a car rental."

If you choose to drive, that's cheaper, but definitely not the quickest option. A road trip to Sin City takes 21 hours from Little Rock— if you don't stop for anything.

According to AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria, gas prices have also been at two complete ends of the spectrum.

"The current Arkansas statewide average is $3.03," Chabarria said. "The current Nevada average is $4.24, so quite a bit of difference, more than a dollar difference."

In total, Chabarria explained that gas will cost you about $230 roundtrip, though it's cheaper than flying— there's always the risk of damage to your car.

You also need to budget in your ticket cost. Various ticketing websites we checked showed seats in the nosebleeds for about $130.

If you can stomach the prices of getting out there, Robinson said you should go for it— but she has some advice for the next round when the Razorbacks make it.

"The advice is to book as soon as you know you want to go," she said. "Don't wait."

If you don't want to pay those prices, you can always watch from the comfort of your house on THV11!