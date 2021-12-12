Razorback women's hoops routs Little Rock 73-39

Hogs broke the game open in the second half to improve to 8-2 on the season.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas women's basketball team overcame a slow start Sunday to rout Little Rock 73-39 at Bud Walton Arena.

After the first quarter, it was Little Rock with a 13-12 lead. But the Hogs rallied back in the 2nd quarter, winning the period 14-5 to take a 26-18 lead into the half.

Then in the 2nd half, the Razorbacks broke the game open, extending the lead to 30 mid-way through the fourth quarter.

Sasha Goforth helped keep the Arkansas offense afloat in the first half, scoring nine of the team's 26 points in the first two quarters. The Fayetteville native finished with 14 points on 4-for-7 shooting from the field.

In the second half, it was Amber Ramirez who took over the scoring. She had her three-point shooting going all game, knocking down 4-of-8 threes and finishing tied with Goforth with 14 points.

Elauna Eaton also scored in double figures, tallying 11 points.

Arkansas only shot 16.7% as a team in the first quarter, but more than made up for it the rest of the way. The Hogs had an especially good night shooting from three, hitting 11-of-24 threes in the game.

Defensively, the Hogs locked down Little Rock all game long, holding them to just 26% shooting from the field.