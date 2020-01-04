FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There may not be a more active coach in college basketball when it comes to the transfer portal than Arkansas's Eric Musselman and he landed his first on Wednesday.

Jackson averaged 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game at New Mexico last season with the Lobos. The 6-foot-9 forward started his college career at UConn in 2016-17 where he averaged eight points before transferring.

Jackson had to sit out the 2017-18 season due to NCAA transfer rules. In his two seasons with at New Mexico, Jackson averaged 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Arkansas had an open roster spot after Jalen Harris announced he was leaving the Razorbacks.

