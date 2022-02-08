The Razorbacks took down Auburn, 80-76 in overtime. Arkansas hands the #1 Tigers its first loss of SEC play.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday, Arkansas knocked off #1 Auburn in overtime. The historic win pushed the Hogs win streak to nine with an 8-3 record in SEC play.

The 20,327 in attendance were the most people ever for a game at Bud Walton Arena. It was also the first time in the history of the arena that the opposing team was ranked first in the nation.

Arkansas came out of the gates hot, using the home court advantage to its favor. Backed by six points from both Jaylin Williams and Au’Diese Toney the Hogs led by ten.

The Razorbacks made the Tigers pay for their mistakes, scoring 13 points off turnovers. The Hogs found themselves in the bonus with six minutes to play in the half and took advantage at the free throw line.

Auburn shot just 26% in half and Arkansas took a 28-25 lead into halftime.

Devo Davis would come alive out the break, the sophomore had seven points and the Hogs were plus 13 with Davis on the floor. Arkansas held onto a 42-41 lead with 14:08 to play.

Auburn was making its size known and was dominating on the boards, 39-21. Walker Kessler had 16 points and a career high 14 rebounds.

JD Notae would give Arkansas a 53-51 advantage with under ten minutes to play. The SEC's leading scorer was up to 17 points.

With the game tied at 59, Auburn would score five unanswered to take its biggest lead of the half. The Hogs answered back to tie the game at 64.

The Tigers would get the final shot at the buzzer and the three was no good. Arkansas and Auburn would head to overtime tied at 66.

