Arkansas's Sasha Goforth announces she is stepping away from basketball

Fayetteville native and Arkansas sophomore to step away from basketball
Credit: Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Saturday, Arkansas sophomore Sasha Goforth announced she is stepping away from basketball. Goforth cited a stomach condition called Gastroparesis and anxiety as the reason.

Goforth played her high school basketball at Fayetteville High School before going to Oregon State. The Fayetteville native was a part of the 2020 class as a five-star recruit, McDonald's All-American, and the 21st overall prospect in the country. 

After transferring to Arkansas she averaged 11.5 points and 4.8 rebounds helping get the Hogs back to the NCAA Tournament. 

