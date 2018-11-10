LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - War Memorial Stadium is about to be full of hopeful hogs fans. Saturday is the big game against Ole Miss. There are a few things fans who plan to attend the game need to know.

First, there is a clear bag policy. You cannot bring an umbrella in the stadium. The staff at War Memorial is asking attendees to check their ticket before entering the stadium for their designated entrance gate to avoid congestion. As the team and stadium staff are getting ready, so are a bunch of excited fans.

"I was in the band in the 60s and have been a big fan ever since," said Beth King who purchased her tickets Wednesday.

It hasn’t been an ideal start to the season, but right now the buzz in Little Rock is full of hope.

"You just have to keep a positive attitude about it," said King. “There’s nothing like a War Memorial football game, especially at night."

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were still tickets available, but now that we are just days away from the game, the box office is seeing a pretty consistent flow of people buying tickets.

"There’s not many left so I got here just in time," said Lee Howell who is in town from New Jersey. “My son goes to school up in Fayetteville."

If you plan to tailgate, the golf course opens at 7 a.m. Saturday and with 4,500 spaces, it’s first come, first serve with a $20 fee.

"You get a space that’s big enough for your vehicle, a tent and a grill," said Meg Matthews with Arkansas State Parks.

Right now many fans are watching the weather closely because we have a chance of some showers Saturday. Unless the National Weather Service notifies game officials that there is lighting, the game will go on.

"My prediction is just to win. If it’s a ‘W’ it’s good, whether it’s one point or 20 points, it’s good," said Howell.

You can buy tickets at the War Memorial Stadium box office or through the University of Arkansas website.

