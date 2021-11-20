The Hogs fall to the # 2 Crimson Tide in a thriller, 42-35, as the Razorbacks fought until the very end but were unable to come up with the win.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Saturday, #21 Arkansas fell to #2 Alabama, 42-35 for the 15th consecutive loss. The Hogs move back under .500 in SEC play as they wrap up their division schedule.

One of the biggest keys for Arkansas was to avoid the self inflicted wounds, but that was an issue early on.

On the first Alabama possession the defense would stuff Brian Robinson Jr. on fourth down to get the turnover on downs. KJ Jefferson would fumble the snap on the very next play and the Tide would capitalize with a field goal.

Eric Gregory had two tackles for loss and a sack on the first two defensive possessions.

You can only contain Alabama quarterback Bryce Young for so long and the freshman got to work to begin the second quarter. Young would drive the Tide 98 yards on just nine plays and it would end with a 32 yard touchdown pass to John Metchie. The Hogs were down double-digits in Tuscaloosa.

KJ Jefferson and the Razorback offense would keep the Hogs in the game. Jefferson would hit Burks on a 15 yard touchdown catch and it was a 10-7 ballgame.

That stiff arm. Sheesh. pic.twitter.com/ReF1KtsICa — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 20, 2021

Young would answer immediately with a 79 yard touchdown pass to James Williams. Two plays after the Razorback touchdown the Hogs were once again down by ten.

It would have been easy for Arkansas to roll over but the offense got back to work. Trelon Smith played a pivotal part in the next drive, running with precision. On 3rd and 14 Jefferson would find a wide open Warren Thompson for 45 yards down to the one yard line. Dominuque Johnson would punch it in to make the score 17-14 Alabama.

This is a touchdown for the Arkansas Razorbacks. pic.twitter.com/2DHL3CLzPG — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 20, 2021

Before halftime, Williams would strike again. With the Tide driving this time Young hit his favorite target for a 32 yard score. The Hogs trailed 24-14 at the half.

With Arkansas trailing 31-24, Cam Little would line up for a field goal. It was a fake and Reid Bauer would find Blake Kern for the touchdown pass. It was a one possession game with 11:28 to play.

On the ensuing drive Alabama was nearing the goal line but Montaric Brown would force and recover a Crimson Tide fumble. The Hogs had the ball with the chance to take their first lead of the game.

Arkansas would have to punt and Williams would score his third touchdown of the game for the Tide on the next drive.

The Hogs would answer with a Rocket Sanders touchdown catch but it came with under a minute on the clock. Alabama would get the onside kick and end the game.

Arkansas drops to 3-4 in SEC play with the loss.