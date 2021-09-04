Razorbacks complete comeback to defeat Rice in season opener, 38-17

The Hogs start the season with a win after overcoming early struggles, defeating Rice 38-17.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A huge sigh of relief came from fans around the state early Saturday evening as the Razorbacks closed out a comeback win over Rice, 38-17.

It started out in less than ideal fashion. Following a 34-yard TD run by KJ Jefferson, the first half went downhill fast for the Hogs.

Plagued by penalties and a stagnant offense, Arkansas went to the locker room trailing 10-7 as boos and disapproval rained down from the fans.

Grant Morgan was ejected for a targeting penalty, and Arkansas was faced with making a comeback without their defensive leader.

Second half started in a similar fashion. Rice stuffed Arkansas on a 4th and 2 near midfield, then scored to take a 17-7 lead.

Faced with the possibility of losing to the Owls, the Hogs finally seemed jolted awake. A quick, efficient touchdown drive followed, highlighted by a Tyson Morris one-handed grab and capped off by another quick KJ Jefferson rushing TD.

Now it was the Razorbacks' turn to make a 4th down stop, and the offense rewarded the defense by following up with a game tying field goal.

On the following Rice drive, Arkansas recorded its first interception of the season. Jalen Catalon took a tipped pass inside the 10-yard line, and Trelon Smith rushed-in a couple plays later for the lead, 24-17.

Montaric Brown ended the next Rice drive with an interception, and the Arkansas defense held down the fort the rest of the way.