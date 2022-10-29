Arkansas dominates Auburn, 41-27

The Hogs win their first game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in ten years, with a final score of 41-27.

AUBURN, Ala. — Just call Sam Pittman the streak breaker. In his first season, it was the SEC losing streak. In his second season, Pittman helped the Hogs snap trophy game droughts against Texas A&M, LSU, and Missouri.

Now in his third season, the Head Hog finally lead Arkansas to a win over Auburn, their first since 2015, and their first on the road at Jordan-Hare Stadium since 2012.

Things didn't exactly start pretty. KJ Jefferson was sacked for a 13-yard loss on the first play via intentional grounding, and the Hogs had to punt.

Next, Arkansas's drive ended in a fumble, which Auburn turned into a field goal and a 3-0 lead.

But as much as Arkansas has struggled at times this season, they're a good football team. Auburn is not. Despite plenty of sloppy play, the Hogs still took a 17-13 lead into halftime.

Parkview's James Jointer, Fayetteville's Isaiah Sategna PA's Hudson Henry, and Robinson's E'Marion Harris all getting some run here, shoutout Arkansas high school football — Tyler Cass (@TVTylerCass) October 29, 2022

The Arkansas offense came to play in the second half, scoring touchdowns on three straight drives to build an insurmountable lead.

A 76-yard run from Rocket Sanders put him over 1,000 rushing yards on the season. It took Sanders just 8 games to hit that mark, tying Madre Hill for the quickest to 1,000 yards in Arkansas history.

Auburn scored a meaningless (to some) touchdown with four seconds left to pull within two scores, but this was all Arkansas. The Razorbacks move to 5-3 on the season, winners of two straight after that three-game losing streak.

The game ended with a final score of 41-27.