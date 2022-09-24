Arkansas falls in heartbreaker to Texas A&M

Razorbacks fall in the Southwest Classic, with a final score of 23-21.

ARLINGTON, Texas — It's the Southwest Classic, so you can always be sure of a few things. We'll spend the week leading up to the game arguing if it should be moved to an on-campus game, we'll debate the relative merits of the Arkansas Texas A&M rivalry, and, once the team's actually hit the field at AT&T, it's gonna get weird.

That's the seemingly eternal plight of the Hog fan: nothing good comes easy. After nine straight losses, Arkansas finally took home the Southwest Classic trophy last season, but keeping it in Fayetteville was always gonna require some stamina.

Look, it should have been at least like, 21-0 Arkansas at halftime. AT LEAST. But then, there are a lot of things in life that should be. Rarely guarantees that they are. After a trading punts with the Aggies, Arkansas hit pay dirt on their next two drives, the offense looking calm, cool and unstoppable. With a 14-0 lead, the defense was rolling too, not allowing an A&M first down the entire first quarter.

Then came a 93-yard Aggie touchdown drive, featuring several Arkansas defensive miscues. Arkansas seemed to regroup nicely, as KJ drove the offense inside the A&M five yard line. Ten, disaster. On first and goal, Jefferson attempted to Superman three yards into the end zone. Instead, the ball was knocked loose, and the Aggies took it 97-yards for a touchdown, featuring a handoff between defenders on the return. Thanks to a botched extra pint it was only a 13-point swing, but a 13-point swing nonetheless.

Final from Arlington pic.twitter.com/gNx9Hu3evV — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 25, 2022

Arkansas went in to the locker room with perhaps the least amount of momentum of any leading team ever, and it showed in the third quarter. Texas A&M promptly marched 70 yards for a go-ahead touchdown. The Arkansas offense suddenly felt lost, and a field goal later in the third put the Aggies up 23-19.

It is with a heavy heart that I must report that it is, indeed, the Southwest Classic — Tyler Cass (@TVTylerCass) September 25, 2022