Arkansas football game times set for first three games

In just 100 days, the Hogs will kick off the 2022 season at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium against Cincinnati at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In 100 days, the Arkansas Razorbacks will kick off the 2022 season inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium against Cincinnati at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Head Coach Sam Pittman will begin his third season at the helm against the Bearcats, who became the first non-Power 5 program to reach the College Football Playoff last season. The opener against Cincinnati on Sept. 3 is the first of seven home games in Fayetteville for the first time ever.

The Hogs jump into SEC play the following week when South Carolina visits Fayetteville for an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN. The Gamecocks make their first visit to Razorback Stadium since 2013. Arkansas hosts Missouri State on Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. on ESPN+/SEC Network+ to wrap up a three-game homestand to start the season.

Pittman’s Razorbacks are also slated to play home games against Alabama (Oct. 1), Liberty (Nov. 5), LSU (Nov. 12) and Ole Miss (Nov. 19). The Hogs’ road schedule features the Southwest Classic against Texas A&M held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (Sept. 24) and games at Mississippi State (Oct. 8), BYU (Oct. 15), Auburn (Oct. 22) and the Battle Line Rivalry at Missouri in the season finale at 2:30 p.m. on CBS on Friday, Nov. 25.

Season tickets are available now by visiting arkansasrazorbacks.com or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151.

Arkansas 2022 Football Schedule

Date – Opponent – Time (TV)

Sept. 3 – Cincinnati – 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 10 – South Carolina – 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 17 – Missouri State – 6 p.m. (ESPN+/SEC+)

Sept. 24 – vs. Texas A&M – TBA

Oct. 1 – Alabama – TBA

Oct. 8 – at Mississippi State – TBA

Oct. 15 – at BYU – TBA

Oct. 22 – Bye Week

Oct. 29 – at Auburn – TBA

Nov. 5 – Liberty – TBA

Nov. 12 – LSU – TBA

Nov. 19 – Ole Miss – TBA