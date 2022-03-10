Arkansas reaches contract extensions with Barry Odom and Kendal Briles

Razorbacks sign both of their coordinators through the 2024 season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has reached contract extensions with both offensive coordinator, Barry Odom, and defensive coordinator, Kendal Briles. The deals will keep both coaches in Fayetteville through the 2024 season.

Briles is set to make $1.2 million this upcoming season and that number will increase by $50,000 each year. Odom is now set to make $1.85 million a season.

It is no secret both coaches have been heavily pursued after each of the last two seasons. Briles was rumored for the Miami OC job this offseason, while Odom was reportedly talking to Texas after last season.