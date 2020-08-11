Arkansas rides huge third quarter to 24-13 win over Tennessee

Hogs bounce back after scoreless first half for third win of the season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam Pittman spent all week discussing the importance of the battle in the trenches against Tennessee, predicting a "slobber knocker" of a game. Prescient words from the head Hog, as Tennessee used it's offensive line to completely control the game...for the first half. For the first time all year the Hogs were held scoreless in a half, the Arkansas roared to life in the second...

Arkansas didn't begin their second drive of the game until two minutes into the second quarter. Tennessee started the game with a 12 play, 42 yard drive, capped by a 50-yard field goal. The first Arkansas drive stalled after a 22-yard De'Vion Warren reverse, and Tennessee launched a behemoth 16 play, 81 yard touchdown drive to go up 10-0. The first two Volunteer drives took a combined 14:04 of game time.

The Hogs desperately needed a response, but they only got the drive, not the score. Arkansas went 71 yards, but Feleipe Franks sailed back to back passes out of the end zone and AJ Reed misses a 21-yard field goal.

After the teams traded punts, Tennessee nabbed three on a 48-yard field goal. Another Arkansas punt, and the Hogs headed into halftime trailing 13-0.

The second half got off to a much needed, much better start for Arkansas. Th Hogs went 75 yards on 17 plays, and Franks hit Mike Woods for a short score to cut the Tennessee lead to 13-7. After forcing a punt, it took Arkansas just three plays to take the lead, via a 67 yard drive capped by a 6 yard TD pass from Franks to tight end Blake Kern.