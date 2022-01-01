The Razorbacks open the new year, taking down Penn State to win their first bowl game since 2014.

TAMPA, Fla. — On Saturday, Arkansas knocked off Penn State in the Outback Bowl. It's the program's first bowl win since 2016.

It's the first time Arkansas has beaten a school from the Big Ten in a bowl game. The Razorbacks finish the season at 9-4 and send their seniors off with a win.

After a three-week layoff between games, both teams took a while to settle into the action.

Arkansas and Penn State would enter the redzone on their opening drives and neither would come away with points. KJ Jefferson's streak of passes without an interception came to an end at 171.

Greg Brooks would return the favor with a one-handed interception.

Arkansas would break the ice with a three-yard Rocket Sanders touchdown run with time winding down in the first quarter. The Florida native was playing in his first career bowl game.

Sean Clifford would respond with a 44-yard touchdown pass to Keandre Lambert-Smith. Blown coverage by the Arkansas defense and the game was tied at seven. The Nittany Lions would take a 10-7 lead into halftime after a field goal.

The Arkansas offense would start the second half with a bang. A seven-play 75-yard drive would be capped off with an eight-yard Jefferson touchdown run. Arkansas was back on top, 14-10. Cam Little would add a field goal on the following drive.

On the ensuing drive, Jefferson would move to 108 rushing yards on the game. He would become the first Arkansas quarterback with over 100 rushing yards in a game since Matt Jones in 2004.

Jefferson would be shaken up on a hit to the back forcing Malik Hornsby to enter the game. Hornsby would run for 32 yards to set up Sander's second touchdown of the afternoon. Arkansas had a 24-10 advantage.

With the Nittany Lions driving Joe Foucha would intercept Clifford in the endzone.

Even after changing quarterbacks, Penn State was unable to find any rhythm on offense.