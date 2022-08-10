Bumper Pool sets all-time Arkansas tackles record

Also the Hogs lose to Mississippi State, 40-17

STARKVILLE, Miss — There's a new name in the Arkansas football record books! Bumper Pool recorded career tackle number 409 Saturday, passing Tony Bua for the most in Razorback history.



Oh, and Arkansas lost to Mississippi State, 40-17. But do you really want to talk about that?

Ugh. Fine.

Following two straight losses, Arkansas hit the road to Starkville for their first true road game of the season, taking on 23rd-ranked Mississippi State.

KJ Jefferson dressed and was warming up pregame, but never entered after suffering an injury in the Alabama game.

Cade Fortin got the start, but was alternating possessions with Malik Hornsby. After a couple explosive plays from Hornsby, it became confusing as to why that was even the case to begin with.

The struggles of the Arkansas defense just continue. After back-to-back years finding some success against the vaunted Air Raid offense by rushing three and dropping everyone else into coverage, Barry Odom tried the same thing in year three.

This time, Mike Leach and company were ready. Will Rogers, the SEC's leading passer, immediately took advantage of having all day in the pocket, and lead touchdown drives on three of the first four State possessions.

In that same time, all Arkansas could muster was a field goal, and they trailed 21-3 with three minutes left in the half.

Then, Hornby flashed his big play potential, hitting Haselwood for a 68-yard gain to the five, and Rocket Sanders quickly punched it in. Arkansas went into the locker room with some actual momentum.

That was immediately squandered when the Hogs misplayed the opening kickoff of the second half.