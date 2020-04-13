FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas and NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson was killed in a car accident on Sunday (April 12) night in Alabama.

Jackson began his college career with the Razorbacks as he spent the 2001 and 2002 seasons at Arkansas before transferring to Alabama State. Jackson was currently serving as Tennessee State's quarterbacks coach.

Twitter

After his college career, Jackson was second round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2006. His most productive career in the NFL came with the Seattle Seahawks in 2011 as he threw for 3,091 yards and 14 touchdowns. Jackson was also a member of the Seahawks team that won Super Bowl in 2015.