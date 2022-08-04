x
Razorback Football

Grant Morgan records sack in first NFL preseason game

Former Razorback and Greenwood Bulldog makes immediate impact for Jaguars in preseason game
Credit: Arkansas Athletics

CANTON, Ohio — Greenwood native and former Razorback, Grant Morgan, recorded two tackles and a sack in his first NFL preseason game with the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

Morgan went undrafted but signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent. The Burlsworth Trophy winner saw plenty of action in the Hall of Fame Game between Jacksonville and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Morgan will try to use the preseason to crack the roster or the practice squad. Former Hog Montaric Brown also made his debut with the Jaguars in the game. 

