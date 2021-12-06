Grant Morgan wins Burlsworth Trophy

Morgan becomes first Razorback to win the award

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — On Monday night, Arkansas senior Grant Morgan became the first Razorback to win the Burlsworth Trophy in program history. The award is given to the most outstanding college football player who began his career as a walk-on.

The other two finalists included Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and Troy linebacker Carlton Martial.

Morgan, who began his career at Arkansas as a walk-on in 2016, has anchored the Razorback defense in 2021. The senior captain has 38 solo tackles on the season, along with an interception.

In 2020, Morgan was one of the best defenders in all of college football. The Greenwood native had a team best 111 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss, with 2.0 sacks. Morgan was a Burlsworth Trophy finalist in 2020 as well, but Pitt offensive lineman Jimmy Morrissey took home the award.