Hogs bounce back in big way over BYU

Arkansas downs the Cougars, with a final score of 52-35.

Example video title will go here for this video

PROVO, Utah — Arkansas needed a win in the worst way and got one in a big way Saturday. In the program's first trip to Provo, the Hogs took down BYU 52-35.

The Hogs got their QB1 back in KJ Jefferson, and if there was any rust, he knocked it off really quickly. Jefferson completed 29 of 40 passes for 367 yards and 5 touchdowns, and Arkansas needed every last one of them.

The teams went back and forth all first half, and the Hog went to the locker room up 31-21, with the game giving the feel that whoever scored last would win. After BYU went up 21-14 with under ten to play in the second quarter, Arkansas closed the half strong, scoring on three straight drives.

The second half continued much like the first, with both defenses offering little resistance. A BYU touchdown with five minutes to go in the third cut the Arkansas lead to three, 38-35, and the Hogs felt the heat.

But with the season potentially in the balance, the Razorbacks rose to the occasion. The defense forced the first BYU punt of the game on their next possession, then recovered a fumble the next time the Cougars had the ball.

This might be cheesy, but I’m glad so many Hog fans showed out for the BYU game so they can cheer together. You never want to Provo lone — Tyler Cass (@TVTylerCass) October 15, 2022

The Arkansas offense never let off the gas, scoring touchdowns on five straight possessions to build the lead while when the defense finally stopped BYU.

KJ Jefferson did leave the game late with an apparent injury, but Sam Pittman said after the game that he is fine. "Just a stinger. He could have come back in the game, but there was no point at that point."

Rocket Sanders continued to build on his excellent season. After a fumble on the first Arkansas drive, he bounced back to rush for 175 yards on 15 carries, scoring twice.