Hogs move up to No. 21 in latest AP Poll after win over LSU

Arkansas awaits to see if it can move up from No. 25 in Tuesday's CFP rankings.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Going into Saturday's meeting with LSU, Arkansas was ranked 25th in the College Football Playoff rankings, but was not ranked in the Associated Press poll.

Following a thrilling 16-13 overtime win in Baton Rouge, the Hogs are now ranked in the AP poll to go along with their reclaimed Golden Boot.

And we are OUT 👋 pic.twitter.com/E72tkg4XyD — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 14, 2021

Arkansas (7-3, 3-3) checks in at No. 21 in the newest AP Top 25 poll, one of five SEC teams in the rankings.

Georgia remains the top-ranked team in the country, followed by Alabama at No. 2, Ole Miss at No. 10, and Texas A&M at No. 16.

The Hogs' climb in the AP Poll is likely a signal that they'll climb at least a couple of spots in Tuesday's CFP rankings, which are the ones that are taken into account for the playoff and by bowl organizers.

Cam Little's overtime game-winner helped Arkansas avoid becoming one of five ranked teams in the CFP poll to fall in Week 11.

The highest ranked team to fall was previously-undefeated Oklahoma, who suffered a 27-14 loss to Baylor. The Sooners were No. 8 in the CFP poll heading into Saturday, and are No. 12 in the AP Poll following the loss in Waco.

Other teams ranked in the CFP poll that fell Saturday include No. 11 Texas A&M, No. 16 N.C. State, No. 17 Auburn and No. 19 Purdue.

Thanks to the win in Baton Rouge, Arkansas has likely secured a matchup in Tuscaloosa this week that will be a Top-25 matchup in both the AP and CFP polls.

Arkansas has three wins this season over teams that were ranked at the time of the game, but none of those have come in a true-road game.