FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson has been named to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award.

The Razorback quarterback is one of 85 players included on the watch list for the award presented annually to the best player in college football. Semifinalists for this year’s Maxwell Award will be announced Nov. 1, 2022, while the three finalists will be unveiled Nov. 22, 2022.

QB1 @kj_jefferson2 on the list with the best for the Maxwell Award.https://t.co/OAg4fiJlTL pic.twitter.com/ryAECktnBH — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) July 18, 2022

The winners of the 86th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 8, 2022. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards live from Atlantic City, N.J., on March 10, 2023.

Jefferson, the face of the Razorback offense, helped lead the Hogs to a nine-win season in 2021 – their most wins in a year since 2011 – as well as their first New Year’s Day bowl game win since the 2000 Cotton Bowl. The Sardis, Miss., native started all 13 games at quarterback, completing 198-of-294 (67.3%) passes for 2,676 yards and 21 touchdowns.

He threw just four interceptions on the year and completed 171 consecutive passes without an interception, the second-longest streak in program history. He finished the season as one of only five FBS quarterbacks to total 20 or more touchdown passes with four or fewer interceptions.

Jefferson also rushed for a team-leading 664 yards on 146 carries with six scores on the ground. He was one of eight FBS quarterbacks with 2,500+ passing yards, 20+ passing touchdowns, 500+ rushing yards and 5+ rushing scores on the year.