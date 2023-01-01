Pair of Razorback defenders entering transfer portal

Safety Simeon Blair and linebacker Jackson Woodard are entering the portal after playing in Hogs' Liberty Bowl win on Wednesday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A pair of Razorback football defenders hit the transfer portal on Friday.

Safety Simeon Blair and linebacker Jackson Woodard are the latest Arkansas players to enter the portal, and the first to do so since the Hogs' win over Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday.

Blair started in all 13 games this past season for the Hogs, totalling 66 tackles, 5 pass deflections and a tackle for loss.

The Pine Bluff native started his time at Arkansas as a walk-on before eventually being put on scholarship in 2020 and being named a team captain this season after starter Jalen Catalon went out for the season.

Over his career, the redshirt senior made 128 tackles in 46 games across four seasons.

As for Woodard, he played in 13 games this year as well for Arkansas, mostly on special teams. He did see more time at linebacker in the Liberty Bowl win in Memphis, registering two tackles.