Police: Arkansas defensive lineman Tre Williams arrested for alleged DWI

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Police arrested Arkansas defender Tre Williams early Sunday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated (DWI).
According to the preliminary report from the Fayetteville District Court, officers responded to a call about an intoxicated driver asleep in the car at the drive-thru of the McDonald's on 1963 W. Martin Luther King Blvd.
The report states that Williams tested for a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .09. A BAC of .08 or higher is considered drunk driving in Arkansas.
Williams was booked at 1:50 a.m., and was released around three hours later, at 4:46 a.m. He posted a bond of $765.
Williams is scheduled to appear in Fayetteville District Court on January 24th.
On the field, Williams' status for the Razorbacks in the Outback Bowl is uncertain. He was a key fixture this season on the Hogs' defensive line, tallying a team-leading six total sacks.
Update: Williams announced on Twitter that he will opt out of the bowl and turn his attention to the NFL Draft.
Williams also apologized for his Sunday morning arrest, saying "I want to apologize for what occurred and not representing the state and logo the way that it should be represented, which is with pride and honor. I know that nothing I say can change what has happened but as a man I have accepted the consequences and will do better to prove that I am not that type of person."