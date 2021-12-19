Police: Arkansas defensive lineman Tre Williams arrested for alleged DWI

An arrest report indicates Williams was found asleep in a McDonald's drive-thru.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Police arrested Arkansas defender Tre Williams early Sunday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated (DWI).

According to the preliminary report from the Fayetteville District Court, officers responded to a call about an intoxicated driver asleep in the car at the drive-thru of the McDonald's on 1963 W. Martin Luther King Blvd.

The report states that Williams tested for a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .09. A BAC of .08 or higher is considered drunk driving in Arkansas.

Williams was booked at 1:50 a.m., and was released around three hours later, at 4:46 a.m. He posted a bond of $765.

Williams is scheduled to appear in Fayetteville District Court on January 24th.

On the field, Williams' status for the Razorbacks in the Outback Bowl is uncertain. He was a key fixture this season on the Hogs' defensive line, tallying a team-leading six total sacks.

Update: Williams announced on Twitter that he will opt out of the bowl and turn his attention to the NFL Draft.

This won’t be the end of us bottom boy survivors 🖤❤️✅ pic.twitter.com/wbnjAhlHK7 — Tre Williams (@Tr3Tim3) December 19, 2021